trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722039
NewsBusinessCompanies
PAYTM PAYMENTS BANK

BREAKING: BIG Relief To People! RBI Gives 15-Day Relaxation To Paytm

The decision comes amidst the ongoing scrutiny faced by Paytm.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: BIG Relief To People! RBI Gives 15-Day Relaxation To Paytm File Photo

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted a 15-day extension to Paytm, pushing back the deadline from February 29, 2024, to March 15, 2024. This decision comes amidst the ongoing scrutiny faced by Paytm, with the RBI issuing a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document related to the case.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir