BREAKING: BIG Relief To People! RBI Gives 15-Day Relaxation To Paytm

BIG Relief To People! RBI Gives 15-Day Relaxation To Paytm
The decision comes amidst the ongoing scrutiny faced by Paytm.
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted a 15-day extension to Paytm, pushing back the deadline from February 29, 2024, to March 15, 2024. This decision comes amidst the ongoing scrutiny faced by Paytm, with the RBI issuing a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document related to the case.
RBI gives 15-day relaxation to Paytm, extends the date to 15th March from the earlier stipulated timeline of February 29, 2024. https://t.co/UH52h5DIz4 pic.twitter.com/VP7Ou34zua — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024
