Techie, With Rs 43 Lakh Salary, Seeking Job Where He Can Get High-Protein Food; Viral Story Amazes Netizens

New Delhi: In today's health-conscious world, more and more people are prioritizing fitness and adopting various diets to stay in shape and lead a healthy lifestyle. Recently, Grapevine, a platform where users discuss career-related topics, witnessed an interesting query that caught the attention of its founder, Saumil Tripathi.

The query was from a techie seeking a new job opportunity. What made it stand out was his unusual demand - he was looking for a company that provides great protein-rich food for all four meals. (Also Read: Nike Is Latest To Join Layoffs Spree, To Slash Over 1,600 Jobs)

With a whopping salary package of Rs 43.5 LPA, he expressed his desire for a workplace that covers his food expenses, citing his active gym routine and preparation for Google interviews. (Also Read: Moto G04 Launched In India: Check Price, Camera, Specifications, And More)

Saumil Tripathi found the request intriguing, praising the individual's clarity about his priorities. However, the post quickly went viral on social media, leaving netizens bewildered by the peculiar demand. Despite the hefty salary, many questioned why someone would seek a job based on food perks.

The post garnered over 75,000 views, with users expressing disbelief and amusement. Some joked about the situation, suggesting the techie should join Zomato or start his own fitness brand with such a generous salary.