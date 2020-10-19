हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
bullet train project

Bullet Train Project: Larsen & Tourbo wins financial bids for design and construction of viaduct

Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has won the financial bids for the design and construction of 237 km length of the viaduct for 508 km of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. The bids were opened on Monday (October 19) and the L&T emerged as the lowest bidder. 

A total of three bidders involving seven major infrastructural companies had participated in the competitive bidding.

Except for L&T, other bidders were: Afcons Infrastructure Limited – IRCON International Limited – JMC Projects India Ltd- Consortium and NCC Limited – Tata Project Ltd- J Kumar Infra Projects Ltd - HSR Consortium
 
Technical bids for this tender were opened on September 23, 2020, and in less than one-month the financial bids have also been opened.

The tender covers about 47% of the total alignment of 508 km, between Vapi (Zaroli Village at Maharashtra- Gujarat border) and Vadodara in the state of Gujarat. This includes four stations namely Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch, and Surat Depot.

Notably, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) had invited bids for the high-speed rail corridor project on March 15, 2019. The project is financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). 

Adani Group, Piramal among 4 bidders for DHFL, lenders stare at over Rs 60,000 cr write-off
