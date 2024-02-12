Business Idea: Earn Upto Rs 9.48 Lakh Per Year By Investing Own Capital Of Rs 1.79 Lakh In This Venture

For those of you who are thinking about launching a side venture in addition to their primary employment or business, there is a great business idea that you can start. Even with a small initial investment, this business can make significant profits. It doesn't take a lot of money to launch this business. You can start it in your home with the help of a small machine.

The government is also helping with the start-up of the bindi-making business. Through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana initiative, you can apply to any bank for a loan up to Rs 10 lakhs to start your business.



Business Idea: Bindi Making Business

You could operate the business out of your house, and if it starts to turn a profit, you can buy larger equipment to keep up the operations. You don't need any specialized knowledge or training to operate this business. It is easily startable by women. The government is also helping in the establishment of this business. This is the bindi-making business.



Business Idea: Why To Start Bindi Making Business?

Bindi has cultural connotations due to the fact that married women wear bindi to represent their marital status. However, bindis are also worn by young girls and single women as a sign of their high fashion sense. Bindi comes in a wide range of hues and shapes. In every place, whether it is a city or a village, there is a huge demand for bindi. The business of making bindis is open all year round. So, when started, this venture will yield substantial financial gains.



Business Idea: How To Set Up Bindi Manufacturing Unit?

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has prepared a project report on setting up a bindi manufacturing unit. According to the project report, the overall cost of setting up the unit will be Rs. 18.85 lakh, out of which your own capital will be Rs 1.89 lakhs. There will be working capital of Rs. 5.49 lakh.



Bindi Manufacturing COST OF PROJECT

Particulars Amount

Land Rented/Owned

Building & Civil Work: Rs 6 Lakh

Plant & Machinery: Rs 6.25 Lakh

Furniture & Fixtures: Rs 50,000

Working Capital Requirement: Rs 5.18 Lakh

Total: Rs 17.93 Lakh

Bindi MEANS OF FINANCE

Own Contribution 10%: Rs 1.79 Lakh

Term Loan: Rs 11.48 Lakh

Working capital: Rs 4.66 Lakh

Total: Rs 17.93 Lakh

Business Idea: Profit From Bindi Making Business

Bindi making business is an extremely profitable business which will help you earn lakhs of rupees when done in the correct manner. The government report estimates that if you are making and selling bindis correctly, along with correctly preparing them, the annual sales turnover will be Rs. 45.60 lakhs.

You can sell the bindis to cosmetic shops, beauty parlors, general stores, malls, super markets, shops etc. You can also set up stalls to sell your bindis. Additionally, listing your product online can help you make a healthy profit.

The KVIC feasible report giving a Five Year's Projected Profitability Statement on Bindi Making Business said that in the first year you can see a net profit of Rs 2.68 lakh, Rs 3.51 lakh in the second year, Rs 5.62 lakh in the third year, Rs 7.61 lakh in the fourth year and Rs 9.48 lakh in the fifth year.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type as mentioned by KVIC previous estimates. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)