trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721576
NewsBusinessCompanies
BUSINESS SUCCESS STORY

Business Success Story: From Vision To Victory, The Remarkable Success Story Of Laxman Narasimhan

Laxman Narasimhan rose from consultancy at McKinsey to lead global giants like PepsiCo and Reckitt, before taking the helm at Starbucks, known for his operational expertise and turnarounds.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Business Success Story: From Vision To Victory, The Remarkable Success Story Of Laxman Narasimhan Laxman Narasimhan

New Delhi: Laxman Narasimhan's story is one of grit, dedication, and strategic vision. Born in Vijayawada, India, he rose from humble beginnings to become the CEO of Starbucks, a global coffee giant. His journey was paved with diverse experiences, each honing his leadership skills and preparing him for the challenges ahead.

McKinsey Maestro:

Narasimhan's professional voyage began at McKinsey & Company, where he spent 19 years. Starting as a consultant, he climbed the ladder to become director and location manager of their New Delhi office. During this period, he honed his analytical and problem-solving skills, advising clients across various industries, including retail, consumer goods, and healthcare.

PepsiCo Powerhouse:

In 2012, Narasimhan transitioned to PepsiCo, joining as the Chief Commercial Officer. He later led PepsiCo Latin America and served as the CFO of PepsiCo Americas Foods. His stint at PepsiCo allowed him to apply his strategic thinking to real-world business challenges, driving growth and innovation in a competitive market.

Reckitt Renaissance:

In 2019, Narasimhan took the helm at Reckitt Benckiser, a consumer health and hygiene company facing sluggish growth. He implemented a successful turnaround plan, streamlining operations, revitalizing core brands, and driving digital transformation. This experience cemented his reputation as a turnaround expert and leader capable of navigating complex corporate situations.

Starbuck's Siren Song:

In 2022, Narasimhan joined Starbucks as CEO, initially serving as interim. He brought his diverse experience and proven track record to a company facing challenges like evolving consumer preferences and unionization efforts. Notably, he trained as a barista for six months, showcasing his commitment to understanding the brand's core identity and employee experience.

Looking Ahead:

Narasimhan's tenure at Starbucks is young, but his early moves indicate a focus on digital innovation, personalized customer experiences, and employee engagement. While the future remains unwritten, his journey so far paints a picture of a leader poised to steer Starbucks towards continued success.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature