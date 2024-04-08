Byju’s-Owned Aakash Institute Appoints Deepak Mehrotra As New MD & CEO

New Delhi: Byju’s-owned Aakash Institute has recently appointed Deepak Mehrotra as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mehrotra brings with him a vast experience of over 35 years across different sectors, including FMCG, telecom, and education.

Aakash Institute, Mehrotra held the position of Managing Director at Ashirvad Pipes before joining Aakash Institute. He occupied key roles at Pearson India, Bharti Airtel, Coca-Cola, and Asian Paints. (Also Read: Chocolate Lovers Beware: Amul Eyes Price Hike Amid Cocoa Price Surge)

“In his role as CEO, he will be responsible to deliver on our aggressive growth plan and to build on the significant momentum the company is currently experiencing. His business acumen and stellar record as the managing director for Pearson India will be pivotal in leading Aakash Byju's into its next phase of growth and impact,” stated Byju Raveendran, the founder and chairman of Byju's. (Also Read: Swiggy Now Delivers To Houseboats On Dal Lake In Srinagar)

The decision was made following claims of resistance from the Aakash founders to honor a share swap agreement that was agreed upon without conditions as part of the sale of Aakash Educational Services. Even though Chaudhry still holds an ownership stake of approximately 11 percent in Aakash, recent events indicate a decreasing probability of his return to a leadership position.