Swiggy Now Delivers To Houseboats On Dal Lake In Srinagar

Swiggy, which started operations in Srinagar in 2022, has over 300 restaurants on the platform offering a wide variety of cuisines to locals and tourists alike. 

|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 03:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said that it now delivers to tourists staying on houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar. The company has partnered with Shikara operators who will assist local delivery partners to deliver to the doorsteps of the houseboats.

"The Swiggy houseboat delivery is a great example of the company’s mission of offering unparalleled convenience, no matter where the consumer is," Sidharth Bhakoo, National Head of Business, Swiggy Food, said in a statement. (Also Read: Apple Ecosystem To Construct 78,000 Homes For Indian Factory Workers: Report)

"Our food delivery by Shikara initiative exemplifies our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers, whether they're exploring the city streets or relaxing on a houseboat," he added. (Also Read: US Company Faces Backlash After One-Word 'Rudest Rejection Mail Ever'; Read What Happened Next)

Moreover, the company mentioned that the local delivery partners will be aptly compensated for their time as these deliveries could take longer than on-road delivery. This opens up new opportunities for restaurants to reach customers in unique locations and offer their delicious cuisines directly to their doorstep, Swiggy said.

Swiggy, which started operations in Srinagar in 2022, has over 300 restaurants on the platform offering a wide variety of cuisines to locals and tourists alike. With an extensive footprint in food delivery, Swiggy Food collaborated with nearly two lakh restaurants across 600+ cities.

