Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti: Anand Mahindra Wishes & Pens Down a Poem in Hindi Dedicated to Indian Warrior

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was one of the India's greatest warriors and the founder of Maratha empire. He was born on February 19, 1630 in Shivneri Fort, Pune District.

Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023
New Delhi: Anand Mahindra paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion his Jayanti (Birth Anniversary). He even wrote a poem in hindi dedicated to the one of the greatest warriors of India, who was known for its valour and bravery. The Jayanti is celebrated primarily in Maharashtra with pomp and splendour. 

“मातृभूमि से है गहरा नाता, शिवाजी महाराज की है यह गाथा, बाल शिवाजी को माता जीजाबाई ने, देश प्रेम का ज्ञान दिया, वीर शिवाजी के पिता ने, रण कौशल का ज्ञान दिया। शिवाजी जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on February 19, 2023.

Chhatrpati Shivji was born on February 1630 in Shivneri Fort, Kusur, Pune District. He is known as the founder of Maratha Empire. He was the member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. Shivaji created out his own independent kingdom once Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur decline. Later, in 1674, he was formally crowned the Chhatrapati of his realm at Raigad fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the maker of Maratha empire, Chhattrapait Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary and said his courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us.

"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Modi said in a tweet.

