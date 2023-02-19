Twitter Down Again! Hundreds of Users Report Outage on Downdetector.in

New Delhi: Twitter again faced outage within a week. Last night, global users reported not being able to open Twitter on their mobile devices. The tracking site downdetector.in has seen a major spike on Feb 19 from midnight to 2:00 Am. Twitter has been down for over 2 hours in many parts of the world.

Over 2000 people reported facing issue on Twitter according to Downdetector. In with 54% was on App and 39% users reported te problem on website. It seems now that service has return on the microblogging platform after the shortage.

Earlier, Thousand of users had faced outage when they weren’t able to use Twitter on Wednesday. More than 8,000 users reported issues with the micro-blogging site in the United States, Downdetector said.

Twitter, which was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in a $44 billion takeover last year, suffered a major outage in December, leaving tens of thousands of users globally unable to access the platform or use its key features for several hours before services appeared to come back online.