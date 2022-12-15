Chicken Biryani, Masala Dosa top most ordered dishes on Swiggy --Check out list of food items people ordered on Swiggy in 2022

New Delhi: People's love affair with Biryani and Masala Dosa continued in the year 2022, with both the items being one of the top most ordered dishes on Swiggy this year. Relvealing the 7th edition of Swiggy’s annual trends report (formerly StatEATstics) swiggy highlighted what all and how people placed their orders on Swiggy in 2022.

Biryani made it to the most ordered dish on Swiggy yet again for the 7th year running. A mind boggling 137 Biryanis being ordered per minute; that's 2.28 Biryanis per second, the Swiggy report said. (Also read: BIG BLOW to SBI home loan borrowers! Pay more EMI, rates hiked from today)

"Biryani continued to set new records with 2.28 biryani orders per second; India’s taste buds also explored foreign flavours with Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) emerging as popular choices. Users turned to Swiggy Instamart for the quick delivery of everything from chai, pani, (double) roti, and sabzi, to quirky searches for sofas and beds!," Swiggy said in a statement. (Also read: Why is SBI PASSBOOK trending, as Lionel Messi's Argentina reach FIFA world cup 2022 final?)

Here is the list of Food items people ordered on Swiggy in 2022.

Top most ordered dishes on Swiggy

Chicken Biryani, Masala Dosa, Chicken Fried Rice, Paneer Butter Masala, Butter Naan, Veg Fried Rice, Veg Biryani, Tandoori Chicken

Top most ordered videshi dishes

Italian Pasta, Pizza, Mexican Bowl, Spicy Ramen and Sushi

Top 10 most ordered snacks on Swiggy

Samosa, Popcorn, Pav Bhaji, French Fries, Garlic Breadsticks, Hot wings, Taco, Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread, Mingles Bucket

Top 10 most ordered desserts on Swiggy

Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, Choco Lava Cake, Rasgulla, Chocochips Ice Cream, Alphonso Mango Ice Cream, Kaju Katli, Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Death By Chocolate, Hot Chocolate Fudge

Top 5 cuisines sold by Cloud Kitchens

North Indian, Chinese/Pan Asian, Biryani, Desserts/Ice cream, Burgers/American, South Indian

Swiggy said that it also noted some quirky search trends on Instamart including - Petrol, Mommy, Sofa, beds, underwear and more. In 2022, more than 1,00,000 new restaurants and cloud kitchens joined Swiggy across the country.