Chill And Cheers: Tale Of A 'Balle Balle' Boy Who Started A Refreshing Desi Drink For An Active Lifestyle, Producing 20 Lakh Bottles Per Day

Lahori Zeera Success Story: The popularity of healthy beverage options has increased recently. Entrepreneurs like Saurabh Munjal are stepping forward to meet the need as consumers explore alternatives to alcoholic beverages and sugary sodas. Lahori Zeera is a natural refreshment drink that has revolutionized the beverage business, and Munjal is one of the company's proprietors. Rock salt, which is the primary ingredient in their drinks, served as the brand's inspiration. The term "Lahori" was consequently created. A delightful beverage created without alcohol. It has a distinctive flavor that has attracted followers since it is prepared using locally available ingredients and culinary expertise. Lahori Zeera, however, had a long history before it became well-known.

Lahori Zeera: The Beginning

Together with his two cousins, Saurabh Bhutna and Nikhil Doda, Saurabh Munjal founded Lahori Zeera. The Punjab-based company created its own brand after realizing that there aren't many significant competitors in the desi drink category. Nikhil, the cousin of Saurabh, and his family enjoyed tinkering with different beverages. They used to experiment by putting spices from the house's cooking in drinks to improve their flavor. When Saurabh Munjal and his other cousin, Saurabh Bhutna, tried Nikhil's Zeera beverage once, they agreed that it might be suitable for commercial sale. They chose to launch their firm in the natural refreshment drink sector after realizing there was a gap in the natural dessert drink market. Saurabh Munjal founded Archian Foods, the parent company of Lahori Zeera, in 2017 with the help of his cousins Nikhil Doda and Saurabh Bhutna. Under the moniker Lahori Zeera, they began producing Indian-style sodas.



Lahori Zeera Is Different

The concept of delivering naturally flavored beverages that are packed with the goodness of natural ingredients from Indian cuisine, are more approachable to the audience, and are inspired by the traditional basket of Indian favorites became an instant hit. Customers had the option to choose a beverage that is more suited to the Indian palate thanks to this beverage with a desi flavor. The beverage provides distinctive substitutes for customary tea, coffee, and colas. The company was able to create more bottles per day to keep up with rising demand by using a fully automated process for bottle packaging. The brand was able to reach a larger audience more quickly because of its online and technologically enabled business approach.

Lahori Zeera: Success Story

In Roopnagar, Punjab, the startup now runs a cutting-edge, completely automated production facility. In order to strengthen its position across India, the firm also intends to establish production facilities in other states. Lahori Zeera is currently well-known in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, it was made available in eight other states. By 2022, the business will be selling its goods via a sizable network of more than 500 distributors. The advancements increase to 10–12 days during the seasonal months as a result of its rising popularity.

Target Of Rs 1000 Crore

Based on consumer requests, the Lahori Zeera brand has recently expanded its selection of products. In addition to the Zeera variety, it is now available in Nimbu, Kacha Aam, Shikanji, and Imli varieties. At this time, the company makes over 20 lakh bottles every day. Verlinvest invested 15 million dollars in the startup in 2022 after recognizing its potential. The company brought in Rs 80 crore in revenue during FY 2021. In FY 22, it generated revenues of over 250 crore. In FY23, it is predicted to bring in about Rs. 1000 crore in revenue.

While he was still studying for his MBA, Saurabh Munjal started his entrepreneurial career in 2012. He founded a trade finance business that had a 15 million-dollar peak in sales. After running it for a while, he moved back to India and launched a hospitality business. The Punjab-based hotel business is called Heritage Haveli and is a roadside getaway. Currently, Saurabh is operating these two businesses well.