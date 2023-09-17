‘Class’: Anand Mahindra Praises Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj For Dedicating His Player Of Match Money To Ground Staff

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra has praised the Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj as he dedicated his Player of the Match prize money worth $ 5000 to the ground staff of the Colombo where the Asia cup 2023 final be held between Sri Lanka and India. He termed the act as ‘Class’ and said it didn’t come from your wealth or your background but from ‘Within’.

India won the Asia cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka with 10 wickets remaining. The former had put only 51 runs on the board as a target after getting bowled out just under 7 overs. Sri Lankan players witnessed deadly bowling by the Indian bowlers spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj became the player of the Match after he took six wickets by giving a mere 21 runs in his spell. In a carnage over, he took four wickets with a four run spare. Referring him as a Marvel Avenger, Mahindra said that he never before felt his heart weep for their opponent. “It’s as we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them.”