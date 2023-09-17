trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663757
NewsBusinessCompanies
ANAND MAHINDRA

‘Class’: Anand Mahindra Praises Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj For Dedicating His Player Of Match Money To Ground Staff

Mohammed Siraj became the player of the Match after he took six wickets by giving a mere 21 runs in his spell. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 10:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Class’: Anand Mahindra Praises Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj For Dedicating His Player Of Match Money To Ground Staff Mohmmed Siraj seen celebrating after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka.

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra has praised the Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj as he dedicated his Player of the Match prize money worth $ 5000 to the ground staff of the Colombo where the Asia cup 2023 final be held between Sri Lanka and India. He termed the act as ‘Class’ and said it didn’t come from your wealth or your background but from ‘Within’.

India won the Asia cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka with 10 wickets remaining. The former had put only 51 runs on the board as a target after getting bowled out just under 7 overs. Sri Lankan players witnessed deadly bowling by the Indian bowlers spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj.


Mohammed Siraj became the player of the Match after he took six wickets by giving a mere 21 runs in his spell. In a carnage over, he took four wickets with a four run spare. Referring him as a Marvel Avenger, Mahindra said that he never before felt his heart weep for their opponent. “It’s as we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them.”

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train