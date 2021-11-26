हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Colgate-Palmolive India

Colgate launches ReCyclean, a toothbrush made of recycled plastic

Colgate-Palmolive India has introduced ReCyclean Toothbrush, which is a 100 per cent recycled plastic handle toothbrush.

Colgate launches ReCyclean, a toothbrush made of recycled plastic

New Delhi: The Indian subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive India, on Thursday (November 25), introduced ReCyclean Toothbrush, a sustainable innovation that is actually a 100 per cent recycled plastic handle toothbrush.

The Indian subsidiary of the American multinational consumer products company had recently unveiled India’s first recyclable toothpaste tubes. 

"We continue to innovate towards our commitment of reimagining a healthier world. Colgate ReCyclean Toothbrush is an innovation that would have felt impossible a few years back," the company's VP marketing Arvind Chintamani said on Thursday.

In a statement, Colgate-Palmolive India said that the company has been working on its sustainability journey over the last decade and consistently making efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by migrating to renewable energy. Also Read: Bank holidays December 2021: Banks to remain shut for 16 days next month, check important dates

The company added that it’s taking steps towards water conservation and leading in waste reduction, it added in the statement. Also Read: Don’t subscribe to Elon Musk-owned Starlink’s internet services: Telecom dept warns Indians

