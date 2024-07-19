Come To Office Or Lose Leave: HCLTech Links Employee Leave To Office Attendance

New Delhi: HCLTech, India's third-largest software exporter is introducing a new policy to link employees' leaves with their in-office attendance. This initiative aims to encourage employees to work from the office at least three days a week.

This move comes as companies aim to bring employees back to the office after the Covid pandemic. At HCLTech, employees will need to be in the office for at least three days a week and a minimum of 12 days a month. If they fall short their leaves will be deducted for each day they miss, according to a report by Moneycontrol, citing insiders. (Also Read:

HCLTech moved to a hybrid work model earlier this year and asked employees to return to the office three days a week. Now, an employee shared with Moneycontrol that, “HR has started communicating this update to some teams from this week onwards over emails and this is already effective. Once our leaves are over, this could lead to loss of pay."

According to an HCLTech spokesperson, as reported by the outlet, “Our hybrid work policy provides flexibility where people in middle and senior level management follow any 3-days a week work from office arrangement which supports collaboration. All other employees follow the working arrangements as necessary to meet the client commitments and these are planned by the respective managers."

Previously, C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD of HCLTech stated that the company had no plans to "link variable compensation with bringing people to the office." This approach differs from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which in April tied its quarterly variable pay to employee attendance.

Vijaykumar further added, “Return to office continues to increase, and it varies from business line to business line. Some business lines, we're able to comfortably work remotely. And for some business lines, we think getting people back to work is the right strategy,”.