New Delhi: With the ongoing pandemic, remote as well as hybrid working are expected to be new norms for businesses across sectors. Since digital is the future, the demand for tech-savvy and digitally skilled workforce is at an all-time high. This need for trained workforce in emerging technologies will indeed surge in the times to come. In order to bridge the talent supply gap, organizations are now eager to tap tier 2 and 3 cities and source talent from the rural areas.

Various firms are eyeing a robust pan India presence and are keen on expanding their footprints in tier 2 and 3 cities including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Kochi, etc. just to name a few.

Shveta Raina, Associate Vice President ( Communications & People Strategy) at AVIZVA said, "India being a celebrated hub of exceptionally skilled technophiles, we aim to make the most of the remarkable potential held by the several young techies residing all across the country. As a first step towards this, AVIZVA is all set to mark its presence in a Tier-2 city with the opening of our new Workforce Centre in Indore."

"We believe that while many Tier 2 cities have exceptional infrastructure, it is the sheer lack of employment opportunities which hinders them from retaining young talent. As we scale and expand our presence across all such ambitious and futuristic cities, we not just intend to amplify our regional diversity but we also aim to provide a myriad of job opportunities to the many promising young minds located there," she added.

Suresh Kumar Chitralayam, Director of People and Operations at Vuram, shared: “Vuram is expanding its global presence by opening three more offices in India and an office in the United Kingdom in 2022. In India, we have offices in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Tiruchirappalli.Further, Vuram has upcoming offices in Coimbatore, Jaipur, and Hyderabad by 2022. With over 60% of our people from rural backgrounds, expanding to Tier 2 cities help them work closer to their homes. Besides, focusing expansion to Tier 2 cities comes with a host of benefits, including happiness at work, improved quality of life, freedom from the congestion in the metros, a calmer working environment, and indirectly stimulating the local economy. At Vuram, we have a work from any office policy so our people in metros can explore working from tier 2 cities to experience life and culture across the nation."

Attracting, retaining, and engaging the workforce incurs additional expenditure for organizations. In such a scenario, onboarding talent to cater to the workforce requirements for remote jobs, firms are resorting to tier 2 and 3 cities. Tapping these cities gives companies access to a wide talent pool.

These regions have entry-level talent in abundance that are enthusiastic and willing to put in their best. Amidst reverse migration and hybrid working to be the future trends, it can be rightly said that tier 2 and 3 cities are gradually emerging as employment hubs.