'Cousins Ko Choro, Koi Aur Dhoondo': Pakistani Dating App Muzz’s Sarcastic Ad Goes Viral

Muzz is a Pakistani counterpart of Tinder or Bumble. It is a Muslim marriage and dating app founded by Shahzad Younas in 2015. Its tag line is “Where Single Muslims Meet” and “Where Muslims Meet”. 

Dec 11, 2023
Pakistan's dating app, Muzz, has launched a viral ad campaign with a sarcastic tagline urging users to seek dates outside of their cousins. The company has displayed a billboard with the message in Hindi: "Cousins ko choro, koi aur dhoondo" (Leave cousins, find someone else).

The ad campaign has gone viral instant, with many X users sharing the images in the posts.

One user took a dig and said, “Ab shaadiyan kam hogi” (now there will be less marriages).

While another user said, “If this starts working, half of Pakistani men will stay single forever”.

