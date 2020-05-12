COVICIDE Cabinet: An appliance to ensure coronavirus doesn't enter your personal space

New Delhi: As novel coronavirus has affected countries all over the world and efforts are on to contain this pandemic, entrepreneurs at the local level are also striving hard to develop a solution to address this problem. A Hosur based company, Genisup India Private limited, has designed COVICIDE cabinet to ensure that the deadly virus doesn't enter your personal space, said a company statement.

According to the statement, the COVICIDE cabinet is a multipurpose UVC disinfection cabinet. Ultraviolet light has been convincingly demonstrated to be capable of destroying viruses, bacteria, and fungi in hundreds of laboratory studies.

It said, "The UV disinfection system inside the COVICIDE cabinet effectively destroys 99.9% of pathogens including COVID-19, adding "The UV rays destroy the nucleic acids and disrupt the DNA of pathogens, leaving them unable to perform vital cellular functions."

Notably, the cabinet constitutes a smart switch that automatically shuts down the AC power source once the disinfection cycle is satisfactorily completed.

Roshan Kumar Verma, Co-founder and Director Genisup, said, "We are amidst trying times, zoonotic infections will further increase. Due to the shrinking forests and increased human-wildlife interaction, we are witnessing a surge in zoonotic infections, and this is not going to decrease in the near future. Since the time we have launched, we are encouraged by the favourable response."

"We have already delivered and receive orders of more than 500 pieces in the market and secured a few bulk orders from commercial establishments. We don’t have to panic but need to safeguard ourselves from COVID19. While designing the product we have kept long-term usage in mind. So even after the mighty wave of Corona dies down, this innovative product will properly safeguard the health of all the members,” Verma added.

The product claims to possess sensor-based controls for the safety of users which cannot be bypassed by them. "The multiple program functions cover the entire range of daily life products. The operational light will indicate precisely the complete process. Interior spaces are well illuminated for the easiness of usage. The innovative product steadfastly adheres to the official guidelines of the design philosophy," it said.

According to the company, the cabinet can be used both at the domestic and industrial levels, including offices, spa, salons, hospitals, etc. It can easily sterilize personal belongings like masks, cell phones, cards, wallets, keys, groceries, vegetables, fruits, debit/credit cards, laptops, tools and types of equipment, etc.

"The food delivery industry which is facing a major COVID19 scare can sterilize the food parcels during the home delivery. The cabinets are also battery-operated which helps in typically keeping infections at bay," it added.