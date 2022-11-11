Cricketers can have govt jobs, doctors and teachers have clinics/tutions: Harsh Goenka shares interesting video on Moonlighting

New Delhi: Days after backing IT firm Wipro for its stand against Moonlighting, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has now shared another video giving a new perspective Moonlighting.

Over the Moonlighting issue, Goenka had previously said that Wipro cannot be compared with Swiggy. However, the new video which the industrialist has shared, opens a new debate on the Moonlighting issue. The video makes some compelling points to argue if cricketers can have government jobs, doctors and teachers have clinics and tutions, big CEOs are on advisory panels of other companies, why should small time employees be hauled up for Moonlighting?

The other viewpoint on moonlighting….. can't be ignored!

The corporate world has been discussing moonlighting for quite some time. Moonlighting allows employees to work outside their primary working hours.



Techies working for other companies has become a trend and concern in the industry with startups readily offering very attractive offers to utilize the skills of the talent working for other companies. Some startups and unicorns like Swiggy have encouraged the practice, while most of the traditional companies are calling it cheating.

Rishad Premji, the Chairman of the Wipro repeatedly issued statements against moonlighting and had also asked the startups not to only focus on immediate fortune. The company had earlier announced the firing of hundreds of employees for integrity issues.