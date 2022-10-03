Dan Wieden, advertisement legend who coined Nike's 'Just Do It' tagline, dies at 77

Famous advertisement leader and Wieden+Kennedy co-founder Dan Wieden died on September 30. He was 77. With this, both the founders of Wieden+Kennedy are no longer with the world. David Kennedy died around a year ago aged 82.

Wieden is often called an advertisement legend and is credited for Nike's famous tagline 'Just Do It'. Wieden+Kennedy is among the most famous ad agencies in the world today.

Wieden formed Wieden + Kennedy with Kennedy on April 1, 1982, in Portland.

Wieden+Kennedy was best known for its advertisement work related to Nike. While the people across the spectrum paid their tribute to the ad legend, they also described Wieden as humorous, self-deprecating and ambitious.

Wieden+Kennedy's current chief creative officer Karl Lieberman compared Wieden to Lorne Michaels-the Canadian-American actor and comedian known for 'Saturday Night Live'.

Wieden was born in Poland on March 6, 1945and had a degree in journalism.

He worked for the marketing agency McCann-Erickson where he met Kennedy. Wieden helped Nike come out with 'Just Do It' in 1988 and it proved instant success taking Nike to newer heights.

Wieden stepped away from his everyday role with the firm in 2015.

Wieden+Kennedy is also known for iconic campaigns and a trailblazing documentary-style ad from Honda.