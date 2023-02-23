New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, a co-founder of BharatPe, was upset with the Delhi airport after having to wait for at least 30 minutes just to access Terminal 3. The former Shark Tank India judge vented his frustrations on Twitter on Thursday. Further, he also suggested solutions to shorten the check-in process's delay.

He advised doing away with the triple checks between the boarding gate and the flight and creating separate gates for business and foreign travellers.

The businessman wrote, "Delhi airport needs an overhaul! 30 minutes to just enter airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at gate to check ticket / id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft ? Move them !) ".

Delhi airport @DelhiAirport T3 needs an overhaul ! 30 minutes to just enter airport is insane. Suggestions 1) Separate gates for international / business 2) 2 people at gate to check ticket / id (why 3 people check boarding pass between boarding gate and aircraft ? Move them !) Ashneer Grover (AshneerGrover) February 23, 2023

Ashneer suggested that the Chandigarh airport begin operating flights to the US, Canada, and the UK in order to eliminate the need for people to travel to Delhi from Punjab in order to board an international aircraft.

"3) Please start flights to US / Canada / UK from Chandigarh Airport - Delhi airport is actually Punjab airport practically. All the people travelling to Delhi from Punjab daily to catch international flight is just waste of resources" he added in the thread.

Ashneer's complaint was recognised by the Delhi airport's official Twitter account, which also requested that he provide further specifics including the time and his contact information. It replied, "Dear Ashneer, We certainly do not wish to provide such an experience to our flyers. However, we thank you profusely for your valuable suggestions. Request you to share the time of your observation and contact details via DM so that our on-ground team can get in touch with you."