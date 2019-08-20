close

P Chidambaram

Delhi High Court rejects P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea in INX media case

Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are being probed by ED and CBI for giving FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

Delhi High Court rejects P Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea in INX media case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed anticipatory bail plea of Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media case.

Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media case.

A case has been filed under PMLA on the basis of a CBI FIR that alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

CBI had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent of a police FIR, against the accused named in a CBI complaint, including Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

Karti Chidambaram has also been probed by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007.

Tags:
P ChidambaramDelhi High CourtAnticipatory bailINX Media Case
