NEW DELHI

Delhi Man's Rs 340 Cab Booking Turns Into Rs 648 Nightmare: Here's What Happened NEXT

Upon reaching their destination, the Uber driver demanded Rs 648 for the ride.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 06:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Man's Rs 340 Cab Booking Turns Into Rs 648 Nightmare: Here's What Happened NEXT File Photo

New Delhi: A Delhi resident recently uncovered another case of the notorious 'fake screenshot' scam that has duped numerous cab customers. Sharing his experience on Reddit, the man recounted an incident involving an Uber ride from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to his home in the national capital.

Ride Booking

According to the Reddit user, on March 24, 2024, he and his father arrived in Delhi around 10:30 pm. Wanting to book a cab home, he used the Uber app, which displayed a fare of Rs 340 for the journey. (Also Read: 7 Smart Tips For Budget-Friendly Travel)

However, upon reaching their destination, the Uber driver demanded Rs 648 for the ride. (Also Read: Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Here's How To Check Allotment Status In Simple Steps)

Scam Unveiled

Feeling suspicious about the inflated fare, the man requested to see the payment screen for verification. The driver complied and presented a screenshot showing the fare as Rs 648, attributing the increase to waiting charges.

Despite his doubts, the man opted to avoid confrontation and paid the amount. Before leaving, he discreetly captured a photo of the Uber driver’s phone screen displaying the payment details.

Upon closer inspection, he noticed several discrepancies, including a misspelled name and two Uber app icons floating on the screen.

Action

Convinced he had been deceived, the Delhi man reached out to Uber customer care. He claimed, "They said the driver reported that he collected Rs 127.48 only." As a resolution, he received a refund of Rs 127.48, the amount the driver allegedly admitted to collecting.

In a cautionary message to fellow readers, he urged vigilance while using cab aggregators and emphasized the importance of paying only the amount shown on the app.

He speculated, "The driver supposedly used a spoof app to show wrong payment information. I guess he was not in his senses and typed the wrong name. He even talked so much while travelling to distract us into thinking he’s a good person."

