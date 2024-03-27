New Delhi: The market is going through a lot of activities this week because of the debut of over 10 IPOs. Investors eagerly await the finalisation of public offerings as it is the stage where they come to know whether the offerings are allotted or not. Following suit, if you are also one, who is waiting for Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO share allotment, it is good news for you.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Allotment Date

As per the report, the IPO allotment is scheduled for today, March 27, 2024. (Also Read: IPO Calendar: 11 Public Offerings To Hit Market This Week; Details Here)

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online?

Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status through the registrar's portal, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. They need to access the IPO allotment link on the portal and follow a few simple steps. (Also Read: Bharti Hexacom To Launch IPO On April 3: Check Subscription, Allotment Dates And More)

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Steps To Check Allotment Status

- Click on the link https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Log in to it

- Click on 'Company Selection' option.

- Select 'Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO'.

- Click on 'Selection Type'.

- Choose the appropriate identification option: Application No/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN Number.

- Now, click on 'Search' option.

Now, you will get the result. Investors who did not receive any shares will initiate the refund process.

For the unversed, the basis of allotment is important for investors because it determines the number of shares they've been allotted. This information will be displayed on the IPO allotment status page.

When Shares Will Credited Into Your Demat Account?

For those lucky investors who received shares, the allotted shares will be credited to their demat accounts by Thursday, March 28.

When Investors Start Getting Refunds?

Simultaneously, the refund process for applicants not allotted shares will commence on the same day.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Listing Date

The listing date for Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO is set for Monday, April 1, on the NSE SME platform.