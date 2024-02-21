trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723562
Deutsche Bank Introduces New Work-From-Home Policy For Its Employees; Read Details

The bank has decided that employees must work from the office on Fridays and the following Mondays.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Deutsche Bank, a major player in the financial world, has made a significant change to its work-from-home policy. The decision comes amidst a global trend of companies reevaluating remote work setups.

Shift In Policy

The bank has decided that employees must work from the office on Fridays and the following Mondays. This change aims to balance office attendance throughout the week. (Also Read: Navi Mumbai Woman Cheated Of Rs 1.92 Crore In Online Share Trading Scam)

Reason Behind The Decision

Deutsche Bank recognized inefficiencies in how its office space was being used. Often, the offices were not fully utilized, leading to a need for a more even distribution of staff throughout the week. (Also Read: Unbelievable Scene In Hospital: Man Spotted Consuming Tobacco Despite Oxygen Mask And Medical Tubes; WATCH Video)

Internal Communication

In a memo to employees, the bank explicitly stated its goal of spreading out staff presence across the week more evenly.

Real Estate Challenges

The crux of the matter lies in the challenge of managing office occupancy levels. With fluctuations throughout the week - around 60 percent on Tuesday to Thursday, about 40 percent on Monday, and only a quarter full on Fridays - companies face difficulties in deciding on the optimal office space needed.

Deutsche Bank's Approach

Starting in June, Deutsche Bank's policy sets it apart from other companies mandating in-office presence on specific days. Only a small percentage of firms require employees to be in the office on Fridays, according to Scoop Technologies.

Details Of The New Policy

Under this revamped policy, managing directors must be in the office four days a week, while all other staff members are expected to adhere to a three-day in-office schedule.

