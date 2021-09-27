हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

DGCA lifts ban on SpiceJet’s Boeing 737 Max aircraft

DGCA lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.

DGCA lifts ban on SpiceJet’s Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Shares of SpiceJet jumped over 4 per cent after aviation regulator DGCA lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.

The stock gained 4.36 per cent to Rs 74.15 on the BSE.

India's aviation regulator DGCA  lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.

On March 13, 2019, all Boeing 737 Max planes were grounded in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max plane on March 10, near Addis Ababa which had left 157 people, including four Indians, dead.

Currently, in India, only SpiceJet airline has Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet. The budget carrier, in a statement on Thursday, said it expects to start operations of Max planes around the end of September, subject to regulatory approvals.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SpiceJetSpiceJet Boeing 737 MaxDGCASpiceJet shares
Next
Story

Delhi HC stays 3-year jail to Supertech MD, directs firm to pay Rs 50 lakh to homebuyer

Must Watch

PT23M28S

Sunday Ki Badi Story: Uttar Pradesh government conducts cabinet expansion