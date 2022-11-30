topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
DHARMAJ CROP GUARD IPO

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO receives 35.49 times subscription on last day of offer

Its price range was Rs 216-237 a share. Dharmaj Crop has raised Rs 74.95 crore from anchor investors, including Elara India Opportunities Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities and Resonance Opportunities Fund.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard was subscribed 35.49 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.
  • The Rs 251.14-crore IPO received bids for 28,43,51,820 shares against 80,12,990 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

Trending Photos

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO receives 35.49 times subscription on last day of offer

New Delhi: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard was subscribed 35.49 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday. The Rs 251.14-crore IPO received bids for 28,43,51,820 shares against 80,12,990 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE. The category for non-institutional investors received 52.29 times subscriptions, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion got subscribed 48.21 times, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 21.53 times. Dharmaj Crop's IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 216 crore and an offer for sale of 14,83,000 equity shares.

ALSO READ | RBI Retail Digital rupee launching tomorrow, December 1: Check full list of banks offering digital wallet transaction

Its price range was Rs 216-237 a share. Dharmaj Crop has raised Rs 74.95 crore from anchor investors, including Elara India Opportunities Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities and Resonance Opportunities Fund.
Dharmaj Crop Guard is an agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing a wide range of agro chemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulator, micro fertilizers, and antibiotic. Elara Capital (India) and Monarch Networth Capital were managers to the offer.

 

Live Tv

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPODharmaj Crop Guard priceDharmaj Crop Guard GMP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping