topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
DIGITAL CURRENCY

RBI Retail Digital rupee launching tomorrow, December 1: Check full list of banks offering digital wallet transaction

The e₹-R would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued. It would be distributed through intermediaries, i.e., banks. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

RBI Retail Digital rupee launching tomorrow, December 1: Check full list of banks offering digital wallet transaction

New Delhi: A month after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had started a pilot in the digital rupee - wholesale segment on November 1, the central bank will launch the first pilot for retail digital rupee (e₹-R) in four Indian cities --Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar -- tomorrow (Thursday, December 1). RBI will later expand it to nine more cities in the initial phase.

The e₹-R would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued. It would be distributed through intermediaries, i.e., banks. 

Users will be able to transact with e₹-R through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones / devices. Transactions can be both Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M). 

Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations. The e₹-R would offer features of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality. As in the case of cash, it will not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks.

Here is the full list of banks offering digital wallet transaction for e₹-R

Eight banks have been identified for phase-wise participation in this pilot. The first phase will begin with four banks, viz., State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country. Four more banks, viz., Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join this pilot subsequently. The pilot would initially cover four cities, viz., Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar and later extend to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. The scope of pilot may be expanded gradually to include more banks, users and locations as needed, said RBI.

The Central Bank further added that the pilot will test the robustness of the entire process of digital rupee creation, distribution and retail usage in real time. Different features and applications of the e₹-R token and architecture will be tested in future pilots, based on the learnings from this pilot.

Live Tv

Digital currencyRBICentral bank digital currencyReserve BankFinancial Inclusion Conference of the Reserve Bank of India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping