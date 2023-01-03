'Dhoodh Mangoge...': Blinkit, Zomato billboard collab leaves netizens excited

New Delhi: Delivery apps Zomato and Blinkit’s billboard marketing collaboration is garnering a lot of praise from netizens, calling it ‘the best collab ever’. Zomato and Blinkit came together to create the billboard collaboration for marketing and advertisment. They used the popular bollywood movie dialogue ‘Maa Tujhe Salam’ in which the protagonist once said, “Doodh Mangoge, Kheer denge; Kashmir mangoge, Cheer denge."

They both implanted their billboards close to each other to show the collaboration. Blinkit’s billboard, which was placed in close to Zomato said, doodh mangoge, doodh denge. In not so far distance, there was placed Zomato's billboard. There’s written another line of the proverb, ‘Kheer mangoge, kheer denge.’

Zomato Co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar resigns

Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd said its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from the post on Monday. Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Over the last ten-plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.

It, however, did not disclose the reasons for his resignation. In November last year, another co-founder of the company, Mohit Gupta, resigned. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-half years back, was elevated to co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.