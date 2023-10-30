Did Ratan Tata Announce Rs 10 Crore Reward For Rashid Khan? Industrialist Clarifies Via Tweet

New Delhi: Veteran industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata on Monday clarified that he has not announced any reward for Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan.

Tata's Twitter reaction came following a fake viral news that the industrialist had promised a reward of Rs 10 crore to Khan since he was fined Rs 55 lakhs by the ICC for displaying the Indin flag after the team's victory over Pakistan in World cup match.

"I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," Tata has tweeted.

Recently, a video of ex-Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan and Rashid Khan dancing together post Afghanistan's win over Pakistan went viral on social media. Rashid Khan and the rest of his Afghanistan teammates were taking a lap of honour around Muthiah Annamalai Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to celebrate their historic win over Pakistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.