New Delhi: In a remarkable tale of youthful ambition and entrepreneurial prowess, 27-year-old Pearl Kapur has made headlines by becoming India's youngest billionaire. His startup, Zyber 365, has swiftly risen to prominence in the tech world, disrupting retail and achieving unicorn status within just three months of its inception.

The Rise Of Zyber 365

Founded in May 2023, Zyber 365 is a Web3 and AI-based operating system startup headquartered in London, with operations based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Despite its relatively recent establishment, Zyber 365 has been hailed as India and Asia's fastest unicorn, boasting a valuation of $1.2 billion. (Also Read: Why RBI Taken Action Against Paytm Payments Bank? Check What Governor Shaktikanta Das Says)

Pearl Kapur's Success Story

Pearl Kapur, the Founder and CEO of Zyber 365, holds a commanding 90 percent of shares in the company, translating to a remarkable net worth of $1.1 billion. (Also Read: RBI's Big Announcement On MSME Loan Processing Fees & Documentation Charges: Check Here)

A graduate in MSC Investment Banking (CFA Pathway) from Queen Mary University of London, Kapur is recognized as an innovator in the realm of Web3 technology.

Previous Ventures

Before Zyber 365, Kapur's entrepreneurial journey included roles as a Financial Advisor at AMPM Store and a Business Advisor for Antier Solutions. He founded Billion Pay Technologies Pvt Ltd in February 2022.

Kapur envisions a future where the amalgamation of exponential technologies such as blockchain, AI, and cybersecurity, coupled with sustainable practices, empowers the masses. He terms this vision as Globalization 3.0, aiming to revolutionize the way technology impacts society.

Investment And Funding

Recently, Zyber 365 secured $100 million in Series A funding, with 8.3 percent of the investment coming from the SRAM & MRAM Group, an agrarian company recognizing the immense potential in Kapur's startup.