Why RBI Taken Action Against Paytm Payments Bank? Check What Governor Shaktikanta Das Says

New Delhi: Today, February 8, 2024 (Thursday), during the MPC Meet, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das shed light on the regulatory action taken against Paytm Payments Bank, stating that ample time was provided for corrective measures before the intervention.

Supervisory Approach

Governor Das emphasized the RBI's reliance on bilateral engagement with regulated entities, focusing on nudging them towards corrective actions. He highlighted that the central bank intervenes only when such engagements fail to yield results or when the regulated entity fails to take effective action. (Also Read: RBI's Big Announcement On MSME Loan Processing Fees & Documentation Charges: Check Here)

Proportionate Measures

Das reiterated that any restrictions imposed by the RBI are proportionate to the seriousness of the situation, stressing that regulatory actions are taken only when necessary. He emphasized the importance of compliance with regulations and reaffirmed the RBI's commitment to responsible regulation. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 13 Gets Massive Price Cut; Now Available At Rs...)

While refraining from divulging specific details regarding the action against Paytm Payments Bank, Das mentioned that the RBI would issue a FAQ document in the coming week to address related queries.

No Cause Of Concern To Fintech Firms

Governor Das assured other fintech firms that there is no cause for concern amid the ongoing situation with Paytm. He reiterated the RBI's support for innovation and technology in the financial sector, emphasizing its commitment to promoting fintechs.

Regulatory Action Against Paytm

On January 31, the RBI initiated strict regulatory action against Paytm Payments Bank, instructing it to suspend certain key services from March 1. This development has resulted in a crisis for Paytm, which relies heavily on the payments bank for various operations such as wallet services and FASTag.