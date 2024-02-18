From Homemaker To Business Tycoon: How Sheela Kochouseph Built A Rs 125 Crore Empire With Borrowed Money, Know It All

New Delhi: Sheila Kochouseph Chittilappilly's journey began as a homemaker, but her determination led her to establish the luxury brand V-Star Creations using borrowed funds. Despite being the wife of Joseph Thomas Chittilappilly, the founder of Business Magnate and V-Guard Industries, Sheila opted to start her own business venture by taking a loan.

Sheila Kochuseph Chittilappilly: Early Career

She rented an office space to kickstart her entrepreneurial journey. Hailing from Kerala, Sheila had entrepreneurship in her blood, as her father was a businessman. (Also Read: Want To Save Money On Taxed Income? Check THESE 5 Tax-Saving Instrument)

After his demise, Sheila decided to forge her path and become financially independent. Even during her childhood, she had a keen interest in dressing up, which eventually led her to the fashion industry. (Also Read: ICICI Revises Fixed Deposit Rates: Check Latest Interest Rate For Different FD Tenures)

Little did she know that her creative endeavors would one day make her one of Kerala's top billionaires.

Her Husband's Advice

Encouraged by her husband, Sheila decided to start her business from scratch. He advised her to take a loan and rent an office space to set up her brand, V-Star Creations. Initially, the focus was on salwar kameez suits, but Sheila soon realized the potential for expanding into other innerwear items.

Launching V-Star Creations

In 1995, with an initial investment of Rs 20 lakh, V-Star Creations was born. Sheila faced numerous challenges in the beginning, including criticism from skeptics who doubted the viability of launching a lingerie brand.

However, her unwavering determination propelled her forward, and she continued to pursue her vision despite the obstacles.

Emerging As A Market Leader

Today, V-Star Creations is a market leader in the innerwear and lifestyle products sector, with a business turnover exceeding Rs. 125 crore. The brand manufactures a wide range of products, including bras, panties, camisoles, men's innerwear, and children's clothing.

With a presence in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and the Middle East, V-Star has cemented its position as a household name in the industry.