ICICI Revises Fixed Deposit Rates: Check Latest Interest Rate For Different FD Tenures

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has announced revisions to its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, which came into effect on February 17, 2024, as per information available on the bank's website. Read on to find out the rates on different tenures. The revised FD rates are applicable for deposits of up to Rs 2 crore.

The bank offers a range of interest rates depending on the maturity period of the FD. (Also Read: 4 New IPOs To Hit Market This Week; Check Full Details Of Upcoming Initial Public Offerings)

ICIC Bank Latest FD Rates 2024

For FDs maturing between 7 days and 29 days, the interest rate stands at 3 percent. FDs with maturity between 30 days and 45 days will earn an interest rate of 3.5 percent. (Also Read: Tax Season Is Here! Know Difference Between Income Tax (ITR) Return And TDS)

Customers opting for FDs maturing between 46 days and 60 days will receive an interest rate of 4.25 percent. The interest rates progressively increase with longer maturity periods.

FDs maturing between 61 days and 90 days will fetch an interest rate of 4.5 percent. Those maturing between 91 days and 184 days will earn an interest rate of 4.75 percent.

FDs maturing between 185 days and 270 days will garner an interest rate of 5.75 percent. For FDs maturing between one year and less than fifteen months, the interest rate is 6.7 percent.

FDs with a maturity period between 15 months and two years will earn an interest rate of 7.2 percent. The interest rate for FDs maturing between two years one day and five years stands at 7 percent.

FDs maturing between five years one day and ten years will attract an interest rate of 6.9 percent. For tax-saving FDs with a tenure of 5 years, ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 7 percent.

Senior Citizens' FD Rates 2024

Senior citizens are entitled to an additional 50 basis points (0.5 percent) interest rate across all FD tenures offered by ICICI Bank.

Minimum Deposit Requirement

It's important to note that the minimum amount required to open a domestic FD with ICICI Bank is Rs 10,000.