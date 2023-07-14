This Indian Company Provides Towels For Nadal, Djokovic In Wimbledon; Turnover Rs 9,400 Crore

While there are many towel manufacturers across the world, an Indian company holds the honour of being an official supplier of towels for Wimbledon. The company is Welspun Group. It is one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates with businesses in Line Pipes, Home Textile Products, Infrastructure, Warehousing, Steel, Oil & Gas, Advanced textiles and Flooring solutions. The country has a business presence in over 50 countries and over 26,000-strong-team for its home textile business in India.

Dipali Goenka leads the company as its CEO & MD. In 2006, the group acquired the Christy group based in the United Kingdom, which has been producing towels for the Wimbledon tournament for over 170 years. Dipali Goenka purchased Christy for an impressive deal worth Rs 100 crores. The United States of America is one of the largest importers of Welspun India products.

Dipali Goenka is an alumnus of Harvard University and is often praised for her dedication to philanthropy and relentless efforts towards promoting equitable development. Welspun's mission to provide Corporate Social Value through Education, Empowerment, and Environment & Health, known as the 3Es of Welspun, aligns with her personal ideals.



Dipali Goenka was recognized as 16th most powerful woman in Asia and 4th in India by Forbes magazine in 2016. She was also the co-chair of the World Economic Forum on India in 2017 and an Inspire series speaker at the Harvard India conference 2018.

The production of towels for Wimbledon is a seasonal venture, and the CEO expects the brand to sell more than 2 lakh pieces this time, up from 1.1 lakh pieces in 2022, thereby expanding the brand's reach to the United States.

Under Dipali's leadership, Welspun India has reached new heights with a broader vision. Since she took the reign of Welspun in her hand, Dipali Goenka worked to increase women's participation in the company's workforce and took it to 23% from 7%. Dipali Goenka is a renowned business magnate and has been recognized in Forbes Asia's 50 Power Businesswomen list, ranking 16th overall and 4th in India. The current annual turnover of the company is around Rs 9,400 crore.