Domino's goes green! Your next pizza delivery may arrive in Revolt Motors’ electric bike

New Delhi: Domino's Pizza has inked a partnership with RattanIndia-backed electric vehicle maker Revolt Motors with the aim to convert its existing fleet of fuel-based vehicles into electric bikes. In an official statement, Domino's said that the company will procure the entire existing inventory of Revolt's RV300 bike model and will progressively acquire its customised Revolt model to transform its fleet as part of the partnership.

The quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain has already piloted delivery with Revolt electric bikes in some areas. After conducting the trials successfully, the company has now decided to partner with Revolt for its green push.

RattanIndia Enterprises Business Chairman Anjali Rattan said, "Revolt is happy to join hands with Domino's in this partnership which not only makes sense environmentally but also offers great cost savings for the company."

Revolt Motors will customise its existing bikes for Jubilant Foodworks, which operates fast-food chains such as Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts. These bikes are expected to suit the business needs of the firm.

Revolt Motors said that the bikes will enable a zero-emission delivery experience. Currently, Jubilant operates one of the largest delivery fleets in India. The partnership signals the company’s will to switch towards a cleaner future.

Revolt believes that this partnership is just a start of a potential revolution to convert massive delivery bike market electric in the years to come, the company added.

Given the falling prices of electric bikes due to lower production costs and a slew of incentives being announced by central and various state governments, these bikes not only save the environment but also make economic sense, the company said.

- With inputs from PTI.