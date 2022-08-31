New Delhi: Bombay Shaving Company founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande sparked a social media uproar with a post encouraging freshers and young people to work 18 hours a day while establishing their careers. In a LinkedIn post, he wrote Young adults in their 20s should work 18 hours every day. "Take it on the chin and be relentless" rather than "rona-dhona, he added." He asserts that working in this way is equally crucial to maintaining one's health and fitness.

Deshpande encouraged aspiring professionals on Tuesday to "adore" their work and put in the effort for the first four or five years in order to "develop flex." (Also Read: Government to sell stake in THIS big bank! Know the complete planning)

"When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18-hour days for at least 4-5 years. I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that 'work-life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla' is important. It is, but not that early, Deshpande said." (Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi Bank Holiday: Bank branches will be closed in THESE CITIES today, check full list)

That early, worship your work. Whatever it is. The flex you build in the first 5 years of your career carries you for the rest of it. Don't do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it, he added.

However, Netizens appeared to be in no mood to heed his counsel and attacked him harshly on Twitter and LinkedIn. He received 2,525 comments on the LinkedIn post and get trolled on Twitter. The majority of responses offered clearly showed that the youngsters are irritated by this negative intent.

"Why stop with 18? Why not work 24 or 48 hours straight and build even more 'flex'? That way you won't even have to take it just on your chin, but on your entire body and mind too, one said."

"It's because of people like these that we will raise another generation of slaves who will work to make the likes of Shantanu Deshpande rich. It's high time we say bye to toxic work cultures designed to exploit employees," another one said.