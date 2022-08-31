NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
INDIAN BANK HOLIDAYS 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi Bank Holiday: Bank branches will be closed in THESE CITIES today, check full list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned list of states where banking operations will remain closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

New Delhi: Several bank branches will remain closed today in various states owing celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Before visiting your bank branch in the month, you must note down the list of states where Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated and during which banks will remain closed.

Here is the list of CITIES where banks will be closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi as per the RBI LIST

Ahmedabad

Belapur

Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar

Chennai

Hyderabad

Mumbai

Nagpur

Panaji

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

The month of August had several holidays --some being observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country. 

