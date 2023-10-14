Dream11 Parent Company Launches Its 1st Cricket Mobile Game 'Dream Cricket 2024' In India

New Delhi: Ahead of the India-Pakistan match at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on October 14, Dream Game Studios, owned by Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11, has launched its first cricket mobile game, Dream Cricket 2024, in both countries.

The game is presently in open beta on Google Play and is only accessible for Android as of now, however, an iOS version is in the works. The news was first reported by Moneycontrol.

"Introducing Dream Cricket 2024 #officialgameofcricket, experience the thrill of cricket like never before! Play the most 3D real cricket game on mobile. Dream Cricket 2024 game has real cricketers, best 3D graphics and many game modes like cricket World Cup, multiplayer match, Dream Team and different cricket league matches," reads the games' about this section on Google Play.

In addition, it is a simulation game with interactive components, 3D graphics, and sound design. The game even has cinematic camera views to make it appear more lifelike.

Meanwhile, Sporta Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates the online gaming portal Dream11, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging a pre-show cause notice issued to it by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) alleging evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) amounting to the tune of a staggering Rs 25,000 crore.

The company’s recent valuation crossed $8 billion and it claims to have a user base of several crores of individuals. Last year, Dream11 posted a net profit of Rs 142 crore from an operating revenue of over Rs 3,840 crore.