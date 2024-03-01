Driver Who Fatally Hit Ex-Intel India Head Avtar Saini, Says He Lost Control Over Vehicle As He Dozed Off

New Delhi: The driver of the cab that tragically struck former Intel India country head Avtar Saini in Navi Mumbai has confessed to the police that he lost control of the vehicle because he had been driving throughout the night and dozed off, an official revealed on Friday.

Incident Details

The incident occurred at approximately 5:50 am on Wednesday on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area. The speeding cab collided with Saini while he was cycling.

The impact caused Saini's bicycle to be wedged under the front wheels of the cab. Despite efforts by Saini's companions to rush him to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Driver's Admission

During questioning, the driver, identified as Rishikesh Khade (23), admitted that he had fallen asleep while driving due to being behind the wheel throughout the night. This resulted in him losing control of the cab and hitting Saini's bicycle from behind.

Legal Action

Khade has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

However, he has not been arrested yet, as the maximum imprisonment for the charges against him is below seven years.

Saini's Legacy

Avtar Saini, a resident of suburban Chembur in Mumbai, was known for his significant contributions to the field of microprocessors, including his work on the Intel 386 and 486 microprocessors, as well as leading the design of the company's Pentium processor.

Awaiting Family's Arrival

Authorities are currently waiting for Saini's relatives, who reside abroad. They are expected to arrive in India soon.

(With PTI Inputs)