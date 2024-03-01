Who Was Avtar Saini, Former Intel India Country Head, Was Tragically Killed In Cycling Accident?

New Delhi: Tragedy struck on Wednesday morning as Avtar Saini, former Intel India country head, lost his life in a fatal cycling accident in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The incident occurred around 5.50 am on Palm Beach Road in the Nerul area when a speeding cab collided with Saini. That time he was cycling along with fellow riders.

Who Was Avtar Saini?

Avtar Saini, a 68-year-old resident of suburban Chembur, was highly esteemed for his contributions to the technology industry. He played a pivotal role in the development of Intel's 386 and 486 microprocessors, as well as leading the design of the company's Pentium processor.

Saini, who was due to return to the US next month, was known for his passion for cycling.

Avtar Saini: Family And Background

Saini's son and daughter, residing in the US, have been notified of the tragic incident and are en route to India. His other relatives from Mumbai have reached the hospital to claim his body.

Saini, who had lost his wife to illness a few years ago, resided alone in Chembur during his visits to Mumbai.

Avtar Saini: Educational Background

After completing his undergraduate studies at VJTI in Mumbai, Saini went on to the University of Minnesota to earn his master's degree in electrical engineering.

Avtar Saini: Contributions And Career

During his 22-year tenure at Intel, Saini made significant contributions to the technology landscape. He was involved in the initial phases of developing the Itanium Processor, Intel's 64-bit microprocessors.

After leaving Intel in January 2004, Saini remained active in the technology sector, serving in roles such as director of India operations at Montalvo Systems.

Cab Driver Arrested

Following the accident, the cab driver responsible was apprehended by passersby at the scene and handed over to the police. A case of negligence and rash driving has been registered against him.

The police have filed an FIR against the cab driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, including rash driving and causing death by negligent acts.