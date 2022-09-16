New Delhi: A Dunzo delivery guy ran along the moving train to give a parcel to a woman standing at the door of the train. The video has gone viral, attracting netizens attention by comparing it with the climax scene of Dilwale Dhulaniya Le Jayenge.

A travel blogger while sharing the viral video on the twitter handle wrote, “Just Came Across This Viral Video. His Dedication Is Really Amazing! #DDLJ #TrendingReels #SRK #Dunzo @DunzoIt@iamsrk @itsKajolD”

His post has garnered a lot of attraction with over 216 likes and 81 tweets. While taking a dig on the incident, a twitter user commented it 'Hungrywale Food Lejayenga'. Another user wrote Dunzo Daily Leke Jayenge. Earlier many instances happened related to delivery guys which showed the great dedication and passion they showed to their passion.

Delivery guys from different food delivery apps such as Zomato, Swiggy, etc. have come to highlight time to time for showing hard dedication and passion for their jobs.

Earlier, a video of a female zomato delivery agent had gone viral that showed the delivery agent carrying a toddler strapped to her back. In another instance, an IPS officer’s post a video in which a wheelchair-bound delivery man won hearts of the netizens. Similarly, a horserider with a swiggy backpack became viral on the Internet a few days ago. The man was spotted riding on a white horse on the flooded roads of Mumbai.