Earth Hour: Zomato, HSBC, IndiGo plan ‘Dine in the Dark’ experience, other initiatives

New Delhi: Food delivery giant and restaurant review platform Zomato has announced a partnership with WWF India on Earth Hour to raise awareness among their partners and approximately 36.4 million users.

As part of the collaboration, 100 restaurant partners such as Smoke House Deli, Paradise Biriyani, Fatty Bao, Hitchki, Mainland China, Oh Calcutta, and Monkey Bar among others, will offer a unique ‘Dine in the Dark’ experience to diners by switching off all non-essential lights during the dinner hour, according to a repot by IANS.

Moreover, Zomato is encouraging all its employees to observe Earth Hour in their homes. The company said that it is committed to a cleaner and greener world through Earth Hour with WWF as part of the India Plastics Pact. The campaign for Earth Hour will be from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in India.

Besides Zomato, several other brands have lined up initiatives for Earth Hour, which started in 2007 as a one hour light’s out event in Australia’s Sydney. The event has now spread across 190 countries uniting the people including individuals, communities, businesses and countries to create a positive environmental impact through the power of collective action, said WWF India.

For instance, The Imperial in New Delhi will organise physical `Nature Trails` in central Delhi. The luxury heritage hotel aims to take their guests and diners away from digital screens into nature with the initiative.

HSBC India said that it has already committed to accelerating a net zero carbon economy. The bank said that it has encouraged its 60 lakh customers and 32,000 employees to join the campaign on Saturday. Also Read: Apple iPhone 13 Pro selling with Rs 19,400 discount! Check offer details

Also, Indigo Airlines will mak Earth Hour’s date and time on 1,800 flights for two days up to Saturday 6 p.m. WWF India’s ambassadors, staff and citizens at the on-ground activities across India would be seen wearing 100 per cent cotton Indian Terrain t-shirts, the official merchandise partners of the ‘Shape Our Future’ t-shirt this year, WWF spokesperson added. Also Read: Not just Supertech, Delhi-NCR's other real estate firms facing insolvency proceedings; check here

- With inputs from IANS.

