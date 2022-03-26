Apple iPhone 13 Pro selling with Rs 19,400 discount! Check offer details

New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which was launched last year by the Cupertino-based tech giant, is selling at a big discount on Amazon. The e-commerce site is offering the latest flagship smartphone with an effective discount of Rs 19,400, which includes a cashback of Rs 5000 and an exchange offer discount of Rs 14,400.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro is currently selling at its launch price of Rs 1,19,900 on the e-commerce platform. The smartphone’s price is yet to receive a cut as we have seen with other variants – iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini – launched alongside.

Also, even during the sale days, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro goes out of stock pretty quickly, offering a very small window to customers to buy the smartphone. So, if you were planning to buy Apple iPhone 13 Pro, this could be your chance.

Currently, the base 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone Pro is retailing at Rs 1,19,900 on Amazon. Customers can get a flat cashback of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the smartphone via Kotak Bank debit and credit cards and SBI Credit cards.

Further, interested buyers can additional discount on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro by exchanging an old smartphone. Amazon is offering a maximum discount of Rs 14,400 by trading in Apple iPhone XR as part of the exchange offer.

The amount of discount depends on the smartphone’s model and condition. A newer, high-end model will provide you with a better deal under the exchange offer on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro from Amazon. Also Read: Spotify suspends all operations in Russia amid country's attack on Ukraine

Combining both the card cashback and exchange offer discount, customers will be able to save up to Rs 19,940 on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro purchase. This means that you will be able to buy Apple iPhone 13 Pro at Rs 1,00, 500. Also Read: Opening PPF account? Check if your bank allows online investment or you need to visit branch

Live TV

#mute