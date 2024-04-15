Advertisement
NewsBusinessCompanies
EDTECH

Edtech Firm upGrad Created 55,000 Jobs In FY24

Interestingly, upGrad's free courses in GenAI, Data, AI/ML, and technology, witnessed over 1.4 lakh enrollments.

|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 12:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Edtech Firm upGrad Created 55,000 Jobs In FY24 File Photo

Mumbai: Edtech and skilling major upGrad on Monday announced a steady growth in its annual placements and transitions with a record of 55,000 jobs in FY24.

These include new jobs, career switches, and promotions in nearly 3,000 national and global companies, with the annual CTC ranging from a baseline of Rs 4.5 LPA to a max of Rs 1.80 crore, the company said.

Hiring was majorly seen in marketing, data, and tech domains and about 50 per cent were placed in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. This was followed by Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ahmedabad, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Importantly, women professionals accounted for nearly two-thirds of those choosing to upskill for stronger career growth or re-enter the workforce through 'returnship' programmes. (Also Read: Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath Launches Non-Dilutive Grant Fund 'WTFund' For Young Entrepreneurs)

Interestingly, upGrad's free courses in GenAI, Data, AI/ML, and technology, witnessed over 1.4 lakh enrollments.

“We've built a robust and integrated learning suite with courses, bootcamps, and certifications that are reverse-engineered to drive career outcomes for our learners.

Freshers, first-time job seekers, mid-career and senior professionals undergo weeks of extensive training/learning to acquire hands-on skills for real-time benefits on jobs,” said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

“Through our in-house capabilities, years of tech investments, robust university roster, and strategic business mergers, we have developed a master pedagogy that is now scalable and ready to be replicated across new geographies,” he added.

In FY24, upGrad's Enterprise arm also upskilled and trained nearly 600,000 corporate professionals. The portfolio served over 1,000 mid and large-sized clients in a year including Fortune 500 companies, further consolidating its position as India's largest integrated learning and skilling major, the company said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station
DNA Video
DNA: How did Bengaluru blast terrorists reach Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on govt doctor's prescription
DNA Video
DNA: Will it be mandatory for children to also wear helmets?
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli strike kills three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh