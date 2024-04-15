Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath Launches Non-Dilutive Grant Fund 'WTFund' For Young Entrepreneurs

New Delhi: Leading stock broker Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Monday launched a non-dilutive grant agnostic fund 'WTFund', dedicated to nurturing young, promising entrepreneurs aged 25 and under.

This initiative focuses on individuals who have the potential to revolutionise their industries through creative ideas and compelling visions.

"Today, young founders tend to create the most impact within entrepreneurship. At WTFund, our goal is to cultivate a culture that encourages young entrepreneurs to embrace risk by providing a comprehensive support system," Kamath said in a statement.

The fund offers a comprehensive package including a non-dilutive grant of Rs 20 lakh, enabling founders to retain full equity in their ventures.

Additionally, the fund provides access to operator-first mentorship pods, a vibrant community through the WTFund ecosystem.

Forty young entrepreneurs will be selected for funding and mentorship over one year.

They will undergo a rigorous screening process and receive support until they secure their first institutional funding.

The WTFund is open to investing in all sectors. This initiative will provide a comprehensive growth platform for emerging founders, creators, makers, and dreamers, offering them financial support and a unique opportunity to engage with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.