Elon Musk Congratulates ISRO For Successful Launch Of 2 Singapore-Made Satellites In PSLV C- 55

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully accomplished “PSLV – C55/ TeLEOS – 2” Mission. It aimed to place TeLEOS -2 and LUMELITE -4 satellites precisely into their intended 586 km circular orbit. The test was successfully conducted by ISRO and called it ‘a textbook launch’.

Reacting on the success of ISRO in a textbook launch of TeLEOS -2 mission, SpaceX head Elon Musk wrote, “Congratulations!”. Tech billionaire Musk’s comment marked a big thing for Indian space organisation and showed the eyes of the world leaders and billionaires are on ISRO and its missions.

Congratulations! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2023

ISRO tweeted after the successful launch of the satellite mission and wrote, “PSLV- C55/TeLEOS-2 mission is accomplished successfully. In a textbook launch, the vehicle placed TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4 satellites precisely into their intended 586 km circular orbit.” It also shared the photos of the launch of PSLV - C55.

ISRO’s PSLV – C55/ TeLEOS – 2 Mission

ISRO launched its PSLV – C55/ TeLEOS – 2 Mission on Saturday, sending two Singapore- made satellites into the Space. It was launched from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SCSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

The mission was undertaken by the ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) – an organisation that aims to commercialise ISRO’s missions.

It is the 57th flight of the ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

In a textbook launch, the vehicle placed TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4 satellites precisely into their intended 586 km circular orbit.@NSIL_India@PIB_India — ISRO (@isro) April 22, 2023

Musk’s SpaceX Startship Exploded

Elon Musk’s SpaceX conducted the first trial of the world’s heaviest rocket ‘Starship’ launch two days from Texas, USA. It successfully lifted off, but being exploded in the middle. Musk hailed the mission as a successful lift-off.