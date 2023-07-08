Elon Musk Replies To 'Lizard Boy' Tweet From Parody Twitter Account, Response Goes Viral

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been in the ring since Meta's new text-based platform Threads launched. The battle between the two might even transcend into a legal battle if reports a to be believed. Furthermore, the new app has even fueled the talks of a cage fight between the two CEOs. Not surprisingly, social media is now flooded with users taking sides with one or the other tech giant. Adding to the list of such comments on social media, a parody account of Elon Musk mentioned the issue, which has now gotten Elon Musk's attention.

"I spent $44 billion for this app and now Lizard boy just decided to hit copy and paste. It’s personal now. See you in the cage, Zuck," read the tweet. The comment addresses the similarities between Threads and Twitter. Furthermore, the Tweet also addresses Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as 'Lizard Boy' while referring to the talks of cage fights.

Elon Musk, who is quite active on Twitter, came across the comment and also addressed it with a light-hearted comment. In his usual way, Musk replied to the tweet from the parody account, saying, "So many people think this account is me." He also added the side-eye emoji with his comment.

So many people think this account is me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2023

Elon Musk first brought up the subject on Twitter a few days ago, saying he would be open to a "cage fight" with Mark Zuckerberg. As soon as Zuckerberg noticed the tweet, he posted a response on Instagram. On his Instagram account, Zuckerberg posted a photo of Musk's tweet with the caption, "Send me location."

Since being shared a few hours ago, Elon Musk's response has gained a lot of attention. Over 5.7 million people have watched it so far, and the figure is rising. Netizens have also responded to the share in a number of ways.

The first move in what may turn out to be a heated legal battle between the two social media behemoths is Twitter's filing of a potential lawsuit against Meta Platforms, alleging that the latter stole trade secrets to create its new microblogging platform. Legal professionals claim that Twitter would have major obstacles in bringing such a lawsuit, nevertheless.

Twitter allegedly accused Meta in a letter it sent on Wednesday of using its trade secrets when creating its newest social media platform, Threads. Twitter asked Meta to stop utilizing the secret information in the letter.