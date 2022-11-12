New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk hadn’t imagined the backfire when he had planned to roll out $8 charge monthly for blue tick subscription to Twitter users. His plan to create several revenue stream on Twitter to offshed cash burn and reduce expenditure by charging $8 has been backfiring on him with lots of parody and fake accounts proliferate with blue ticks marked.

Getting the verification blue badge with their accounts, these parody and fake accounts are causing great harm and damage to the original organisation both at the financial and reputational level.

Having dumfounded towards the new unsolicited development, Elon Musk is making every effort to salvge his plan. He has proposed to bring the mandatory rule for putting “parody” word in pardoy accounts and there will be “parody” subscript.

However, the new development has caused a great buzz among netizens who are laughing over Elon Musk’s move.

Here's how people are reacting on Twitter.