New Delhi: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has publicly advocated encouraging individuals to have numerous children in order to combat an "underpopulation issue." The billionaire is now implementing a policy change in his enterprises to allow staff to have more than one child. In a tweet, he stated that his companies, which include Tesla, The Boring Company, SpaceX, and SolarCity, would "substantially" enhance childcare benefits. He went on to say that the Musk Foundation "plans to donate directly to families."

The specifics of the childcare benefits are currently unknown. Musk claims that more information will be released next month. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that he is doing his "best to help the underpopulation situation." He also stated, "By far the greatest danger civilization faces is a decreasing birth rate." Read More: PM-KISAN: THESE farming families are not eligible for getting Rs 6,000 yearly benefit?

His most recent announcement came after a Twitter user (BLKMDL3) responded to the original message, asking, "What's your response to people who suggest they shouldn't have a lot [of] kids for expense reasons?" Read More: TCS shares fall nearly 5% after Q1 earnings; mcap declines by Rs 54,830 crore in morning trade

Musk has previously stated that people having fewer offspring is an issue for humanity. In December 2021, he even stated, "I think one of the major hazards to civilization is the low birth rate and the steadily dropping birth rate... if individuals don't have more children, civilization will crumble, mark my words."

He claims to be a practicing preacher because he has nine children with three different partners.

Meanwhile, Musk is making news for withdrawing from the $44 billion Twitter takeover. He asserted that he wants to change the microblogging platform in order to protect free speech. However, he recently reversed his position and said that Twitter was not providing accurate information on false and spam accounts on the platform. In response, Twitter stated that it intends to sue Musk for withdrawing from the $44 billion transaction.