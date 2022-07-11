New Delhi: Last month, i.e May 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 11th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. PM Modi had transferred an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. Each beneficiaries of PM-KISAN) across the country is eligible to get Rs 2000 in his/her bank account.

The instalments under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme gets delivered in the bank account of farmers which is linked with their Aadhaar card.

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, every year, annual cash transfer of Rs 6000 is disbursed to the farmers in three instalments. The first instalment is between April- July; second instalment is between August-November and the third instalment is between December-March.

PM-KISAN Scheme for only Small and Marginal Farmers' families?

In the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings

The Central Government had notified a decision to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

Which Farming families are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.